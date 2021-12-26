Aaron Rodgers Has Honest Admission After Game vs. Browns

Although it hasn’t been evident by his extremely high level of play, Aaron Rodgers has been nursing a toe injury for a number of weeks. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been able to fight through it, but on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Browns, he fears that he might’ve suffered a setback.

Towards the tail end of the first half on Saturday, Rodgers’ toe got stepped on by a teammate. He was able to go into the locker room at halftime and temporarily fix the problem, but he revealed that he was in “intense” pain.

Rodgers played the rest of the game, but after the Packers win, he hoped that he didn’t suffer a major setback.

“This was the best I’ve felt in weeks,” Rodgers told reporters after Saturday’s game, per Pro Football Talk. “I did walk-throughs this week. Almost practiced on the Thursday, which was like a Friday. Didn’t get injection before the game. You know, was feeling really good. Then kind of got rolled up there at the end of the first quarter. Kind of got past that. Then got stepped on directly on the toe. And that’s when the pain was pretty intense. Took care of it at halftime and obviously felt better. We’re over six weeks past this now, so we’re hoping that it wasn’t a major setback tonight.”

Aaron Rodgers was feeling the best he had in weeks until his toe was stepped on in the first half of Saturday's game; he hopes it won't be a "major setback." https://t.co/jJuIPhLkPa — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 26, 2021

Once again, Rodgers’ toe injury didn’t hinder his play in the slightest. The 37-year-old went 24-for-34 for 202 yards and three more touchdowns. He also broke Brett Favre’s record for the most passing touchdowns in Packers’ franchise history with his first score on Saturday.

It’s performances like the one he put together on Sunday that have Rodgers atop the MVP conversation with just two weeks to go. With 3,689 yards, 33 touchdowns and only four interceptions, the Packers quarterback has his team in first place in the NFC with a 12-3 record.

Rodgers has Super Bowl aspirations the season, but his toe injury will surely be a matter of concern with the playoffs just a few weeks away.