Aaron Rodgers Shares Honest Admission Following Sunday’s Loss

The Green Bay Packers were significantly out-classed in Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay was better than Green Bay in basically every facet of the game on way to a 38-10 blowout loss at Raymond James Stadium in Florida.

Aaron Rodgers was not good in his duel against Tom Brady. The Packers quarterback completed 16 of 35 passes for 160 yards and two interceptions, one of which went for a pick-six.

While Rodgers was understandably disappointed by the loss, he admitted that his team might have needed a wakeup call.

“You don’t ever want to lose like this,” Rodgers said postgame. “I felt like we needed a little bit of a wake-up call at some point this season because things have been so good and there’s been so much talk maybe outside the building about the ease with which we’re moving the ball on offense and scoring. I think we needed kind of a kick in the ass a little bit. There’s a little bit of wake-up to stop feeling ourselves so much and get back to the things that got us to this position. I think this would be, unfortunately but fortunately, something we can really grow from.”

What a hit by Suh on Rodgers to end the half, this one didn't draw a flag.pic.twitter.com/4Etrd2WNZ4 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 18, 2020

Rodgers and the Packers had several problems against the Bucs on Sunday, most notably on the offensive line. Tampa Bay’s defensive front, led by Ndamukong Suh, wreaked havoc on Rodgers for much of the game.

But this is just one loss – and it’s the first of the season for Green Bay.

The Packers, 4-1 on the year, will look to get back in the win column next Sunday at Houston.