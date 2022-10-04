Aaron Rodgers Hoping For Odell Beckham: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Every Tuesday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears on The Pat McAfee Show. During this afternoon's show, he addressed the latest speculation surrounding Odell Beckham Jr. and Green Bay.

While there's no deal imminent between Beckham and the Packers, it sounds like Rodgers would be open to teaming up with the Pro Bowl wide receiver.

"Odell and I have been friends for a number of years now, so we keep in contact often. We've talked at various times over the years," Rodgers said. "Obviously, with a player like that, you're always hoping there's a time where you can figure things out and play together."

Rodgers added that Beckham is a "special talent."

Judging by the reactions on social media, NFL fans believe Green Bay is the perfect landing spot for Beckham.

"Cmon make it happen already," one fan said.

"I've been saying this," another fan wrote. "Match made in heaven."

"I knew it was coming," a third fan tweeted.

Beckham proved last season that he can still be a game-changer. He had 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns during the Rams' run to the Super Bowl.

Considering the Packers don't have a lot of proven talent at wideout, it'd be cool to see Beckham and Rodgers team up later this year.