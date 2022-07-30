Aaron Rodgers Impressed With Packers Rookie Wide Receiver

ASHWAUBENON, WI - JULY 31: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with NFL Network host James Jones during 2021 Training Camp at Ray Nitschke Field on July 31, 2021 in Ashwaubenon, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers is already developing chemistry with one of the Green Bay Packers' newest wide receiver additions.

The Packers added a number of receivers to the roster this offseason, including the veteran Sammy Watkins. But he's not the one stealing the show in training camp. R

Rodgers is impressed with what he's seen from rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs out of Nevada.

"Romeo Doubs has had a really nice start to camp," the Packers quarterback said. "Getting a lot of attention based on some of the plays he's made. Like the approach, very understated kid, very humble kid...We all feel really good about Romeo and the start he's off to."

Aaron Rodgers isn't the only Packers veteran with nice things to say about Romeo Doubs.

Randall Cobb said on Friday the Packers don't even know what Doubs' ceiling is yet.

“Nobody knows his ceiling just yet,” Cobb said Friday, via Packers Wire. “He has a lot of tangibles, a lot of special gifts. That’s potential. We all know potential is one thing…it’s going to take a little bit of time to figure out how good he is going to be. But he has the pieces. We never want to set too high of expectations for people, but he’s shown some flashes.”

It sounds like Doubs could end up being a breakout player for the Packers.