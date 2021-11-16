Aaron Rodgers isn’t willing to share details on his toe injury.

The Green Bay Packers activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list last week, allowing him to play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night. But that didn’t exactly clear his name off the injury report.

The Packers added Rodgers to their injury report, saying he had a toe injury. It, of course, didn’t keep him out of Sunday’s game versus the Seahawks, a game in which Rodgers threw for 292 yards with a pick in a 17-0 Packers win.

Pat MacAfee asked Rodgers about his toe injury during an interview on Tuesday. The veteran quarterback wasn’t willing to share any details on how he injured his toe.

“It’s a little painful, but I think I’ll be okay. I was able to run around a little bit on Sunday. … I can’t confirm or deny that.”

What happened to the toe Aaron?? "The toe was a Covid injury.. I can't confirm or deny any of the reports" 😂😂 ~@AaronRodgers12 #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/qBXxiGvhxD — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 16, 2021

Well, there you have it.

Aaron Rodgers did look a bit rusty against the Seahawks on Sunday. It’s unclear whether or not that was due to the layoff or the toe injury.

Regardless, Rodgers had a lot of emotions during his return to Lambeau last Thursday night.

“A lot of emotions for sure,” Rodgers said, via ESPN.com. “Good to be back with the guys, good to be back at home, good to be on the field, really. The most emotions from the whole night was probably walking off the field after the game. It definitely got me a little misty. It was good to feel those types of emotions and good to be back with the guys.”

It doesn’t sound like Aaron Rodgers’ toe injury will be much of a concern moving forward.

The Packers clash with the Vikings in a pivotal NFC North battle this Sunday.