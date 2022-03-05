Aaron Rodgers Is Officiating A Wedding In California Today

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t announced where he’ll be playing football next season, but he will be officiating a wedding this weekend.

No, we’re not kidding. According to Michael Silver of Bally Sports, the reigning MVP is set to officiate David Bakhtiari’s wedding this Saturday in California.

“Today Packers LT David Bakhtiari is getting married in California. Aaron Rodgers is set to officiate it,” Silver tweeted. “Matt LaFleur will be there. Rodgers is likely to tell the Packers what he wants to do by Tuesday afternoon. Timing is kinda wild.”

Bakhtiari and Rodgers have been really close friends for years. The fact that Rodgers will officiate Bakhtiari’s wedding just goes to show how strong their bond is off the field.

What makes this situation so fascinating is that Rodgers is expected to announce his decision for the 2022 season by Tuesday.

If Rodgers chooses to leave Green Bay, this Saturday’s wedding might be his last chance to spend time with a bunch of coaches and teammates from the Packers all together.

For now, the belief around the league is that Rodgers is “torn” as to whether or not he’ll stay with the Packers.