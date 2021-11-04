Aaron Rodgers Is Reportedly “Furious” Over News Leak

On Wednesday morning, the Green Bay Packers ruled out star quarterback Aaron Rodgers for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The announcement came after Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19. Rodgers, who is unvaccinated, can’t play this weekend. In fact, he can’t return to the team until November 13th at the earliest.

Before the 2021 season started, Packers beat reporters asked Rodgers if he was vaccinated. He responded, “Yeah, I’ve been immunized,” which the reporters took as a confirmation that he had been vaccinated.

The revelation that he’s not vaccinated led to a firestorm on social media. According to a new report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Rodgers himself is “furious” that the news got out.

From Pro Football Talk:

Per a league source (the same one who tried to tell me on October 5 that Rodgers wasn’t vaccinated), Rodgers is “furious” over the fact that his true status was leaked. Given his propensity to complain about the manner in which he’s treated by the media, it’s safe to wonder whether he’ll complain about the fact that NFL Media reported his status, despite his clear desire to hide it — and his ability to do it for weeks.

If Rodgers was trying to keep his vaccination status a secret, he did a good job up until this week. However, once he tested positive for COVID-19, the news was always going to come out.

There are different rules for vaccinated vs. unvaccinated players. If Rodgers was vaccinated, he could have returned two negative tests and then played this weekend.

Because he’s not vaccinated, that’s not a possibility. That fact would not be lost on the public, and thus, his vaccination status would not have remained a secret.

With Rodgers out of the starting lineup, Jordan Love will start. He and the Packers are heavy underdogs to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

The good news for Love is that star wide receiver Davante Adams will be back this weekend.