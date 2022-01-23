Aaron Rodgers Isn’t The Only Offseason Worry In Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers’ season ended in the divisional round Saturday night, as they fell to the San Francisco 49ers in stunning fashion.

The most pressing issue the Packers will face this offseason is the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers was the subject of trade rumors leading up to this season and those whispers are back after he and his team failed to reach the Super Bowl once again.

However, as NFL writer Ian Kenyon notes, Rodgers isn’t the only area of concern for Green Bay on offense. There’s also wide receiver Davante Adams, an impending free agent, and if both of those stars leave, the cupboard is quite bare at two key positions.

Kenyon tweeted today that should Adams and Rodgers bounce, the Packers will only have one quarterback, one wideout and one tight end under contract.

If Aaron Rodgers retires and Davante Adams walks, Green Bay would head into March nearly capped out with only these players on the roster at QB/WR/TE: QB: Jordan Love

WR: Amari Rodgers

TE: Josiah Deguara End of list. — Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) January 23, 2022

Now, the cap trouble Kenyon alludes to can always be worked around in the NFL, but it could require some significant maneuvering if Green Bay has to essentially rebuild its receiving corps.

The best-case scenario would be to have Aaron Rodgers stick around, and the team find enough money to pay Adams long-term. If that happens, at least they will have that 1-2 punch still intact, with Amari Rodgers and Deguara in supporting roles.