Aaron Rodgers Isn’t The Only Offseason Worry In Green Bay

Packers star quarterback Aaron RodgersGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks skyward during the 4th quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers’ season ended in the divisional round Saturday night, as they fell to the San Francisco 49ers in stunning fashion.

The most pressing issue the Packers will face this offseason is the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers was the subject of trade rumors leading up to this season and those whispers are back after he and his team failed to reach the Super Bowl once again.

However, as NFL writer Ian Kenyon notes, Rodgers isn’t the only area of concern for Green Bay on offense. There’s also wide receiver Davante Adams, an impending free agent, and if both of those stars leave, the cupboard is quite bare at two key positions.

Kenyon tweeted today that should Adams and Rodgers bounce, the Packers will only have one quarterback, one wideout and one tight end under contract.

Now, the cap trouble Kenyon alludes to can always be worked around in the NFL, but it could require some significant maneuvering if Green Bay has to essentially rebuild its receiving corps.

The best-case scenario would be to have Aaron Rodgers stick around, and the team find enough money to pay Adams long-term. If that happens, at least they will have that 1-2 punch still intact, with Amari Rodgers and Deguara in supporting roles.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.