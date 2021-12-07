Aaron Rodgers Shares Honest Admission On ‘Jeopardy!’ Decision

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was one of the candidates to replace the late, great Alex Trebek as the host of Jeopardy!.

Rodgers, who won an episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! back in 2015, was one of the guest hosts on the iconic game show earlier this year. However, he was not chosen to be the permanent host; actress Mayim Bialik has been filling that role since September.

On “The Pat McAfee Show” today, Rodgers said that he doesn’t think he could have fulfilled the Jeopardy! hosting duties anyway due to his NFL commitment, but did leave the door open for revisiting the possibility down the rod.

“I don’t think Jeopardy! would have worked based on scheduling, the way they want to schedule the show,” Rodgers said. ““I, obviously, still wanting to play and — you never know what happens in this life. Things can come back around, things might never come back around, I might go back on Celebrity Jeopardy! one day. You never, never know.”

While Rodgers has not been part of Jeopardy! this fall, he’s done just fine in his day job as Packers quarterback, throwing 2,878 yards, 23 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

Green Bay (9-3) is in the process of running away with the NFC North, and still has a shot at overtaking the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) for the No. 1 overall seed in the conference.