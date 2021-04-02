Aaron Rodgers Reveals How He Prepared To Host Jeopardy!

Aaron Rodgers knows how to prepare for football games. He’s been doing it for the majority of his life. This off-season, he took on an entirely new challenge: hosting a few episodes of Jeopardy!

That’s right. Rodgers hosted two weeks of episodes in February. Those episodes will air starting this coming Monday.

Rodgers has always had a strong interest and passion for the game of “Jeopardy!” He was a guest contestant on the show back in 2015. But the preparation to be a host compared to that of a guest is much more thorough.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed this week in an interview with Rob Demovsky of ESPN that he spent hours watching recorded episodes. Instead of studying the guests, he analyzed the late Alex Trebek, who passed away earlier this year.

I’ve talked to Aaron Rodgers countless times over his career but today was one of the most fun ones. It was all (or mostly all) about @Jeopardy “What is the film room? Aaron Rodgers studied 'like no other' to 'crush' as 'Jeopardy!' guest host” https://t.co/ea6EbCSAyV — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 2, 2021

“I watched hours and hours and hours of episodes,” Rodgers told Demovsky, via ESPN.com. “Luckily Netflix has a few seasons, and I went back to DVR. But I had to watch from a different perspective — from Alex’s perspective. I couldn’t watch it as a fan anymore.”

Rodgers, who grew up a lifelong fan of Alex Trebek’s work, made sure to honor Trebek by doing the best job he could. The show’s producers were apparently shocked by how prepared the NFL quarterback was for the role.

“One of the head producers said as much, she was like, ‘I’m just so appreciative of your approach.’ And my whole thing was I felt like the best way to honor Alex’s memory was to be so dialed in and so ready, and that’s the approach I took,” Rodgers continued. “So I was ready to rock and roll.”

Aaron Rodgers’ first episode as guest host of Jeopardy! will air this coming Monday.