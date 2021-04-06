Aaron Rodgers Shares Cool Details From Debut Jeopardy! Episode

Aaron Rodgers made his debut as guest host of Jeopardy! last night. The former Celebrity Jeopardy! winner and superfan of the show has made no secret about his love for the show, and his desire to potentially keep it going.

Rodgers is set to host two weeks of episodes, recorded back in February. Monday night’s Rodgers debut happened to feature a rare sports fan on the show, who took the chance for a fun jab at Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

During Final Jeopardy, contestant Scott chose not to give an actual answer, but rather, make fun of the Packers for their fateful decision to kick a field goal on 4th-and-goal with two minutes left of the NFC Championship Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team would lose in that game for the second year in a row, and miss out on the chance for Rodgers to win his second Super Bowl.

“On that podium, when the famous Jeopardy music starts, I’m able to see the responses in front of me,” Rodgers revealed about Final Jeopardy, on Good Morning Football this morning. “So, from that time when I start to get to my mark over on the right side of the stage for Final Jeopardy. I start seeing him writings something about kicking a field goal.”

"It was perfect." Aaron Rodgers talks about Scott's Final Jeopardy answer when he asked about the Packers FG decision in the NFC Championship

“I’m like ‘oh my god, this is going to be an amazing moment if he stays with it. A lot of times, they would write something down and then erase it. Scott, obviously it was a runaway game, nobody could catch Brandon. He had an amazing game. But I saw him writing that down, I was thinking ‘how perfect,’” Rodgers continued, via 247Sports.

“This is my first show and the one sports fan in the episode is going to take a potshot about kicking a field goal. It was perfect. I said to him afterwards … I said thank you.”

Rodgers said that he thanked Scott for creating that viral moment, and then took his own jab at his team, saying he’s still “not sure why” they elected for that field goal.

Aaron Rodgers says that he’d like to get the full-time Jeopardy! job, which he believes he can fit in during the football offseason based on its filming schedule. The early reviews based on episode one are good, and he previously revealed that the show’s staff was very impressed with his preparation. Ken Jennings, a previous guest host and one of the show’s greatest champions, is the favorite to take up the mantle from the legendary Alex Trebek.