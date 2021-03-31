Jeopardy! Fans Are Excited To See Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is set to go back to work this week, but not as the starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. Instead, he’ll make way for the studio and begin his guest hosting stint on Jeopardy.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported in February that Rodgers would appear on the popular game show starting on April 5. The 37-year-old NFL star will host for 10 episodes, which will run for two weeks and end on April 16.

Rodgers joins a list of other celebrity guest hosts that have filled in since the death of long-time Jeopardy host Alex Trebek. Ken Jennings, the show’s executive producer Mike Richards, Katie Couric and Dr. Oz have already made their two-week appearances, with a handful of other personalities still set to do so over the coming months.

But Rodgers in particular has sports fans excited to gather around the TV and watch the trivia show starting on Monday. Here’s just a few reactions of those who can’t wait to see the Green Bay Packers star in his other element.

Next week: Aaron Rodgers hosts Jeopardy, the Masters will be played and there are two nights of WrestleMania. The week was specifically tailored for me. https://t.co/fHFcT7Wvuk — Mike Cole (@MikeColeNESN) March 31, 2021

It causes me great pain to say anything positive about Aaron Rodgers, but this is about 1000x better than Dr. Oz hosting Jeopardy. https://t.co/HWvuVhNTZO — Grant Becker (@GBeckTV) March 31, 2021

Just another of many reasons to love love love @AaronRodgers12. He's hosting Jeopardy! (And check out the video of him piling up the points when he played Celebrity Jeopardy! in 2015) https://t.co/SaPN9c0FGS — Stephanie Zimmermann (@SZReports) March 31, 2021

Rodgers has long been a noted fan of Jeopardy, so Monday will mark a major milestone in his life. His fiancée, Shailene Woodley, said that the veteran quarterback is really just a “nerd” and has always wanted to host the show.

“When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was,” Woodley explained. “I don’t get it. He’s good. He’s great. But, like, I don’t understand. Because I don’t know him as a football guy. I know him as the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy! That’s the dude I know.”

Be sure to tune-in to CBS next Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET to watch Rodgers host Jeopardy.