Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About Goals As Mentor For Jordan Love

One of the biggest stories coming out of the 2020 NFL Draft was the Green Bay Packers’ selection of Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round. The move echoed the one the team made 15 years prior, when it took Aaron Rodgers as the heir apparent to Brett Favre.

Rodgers and Favre famously had a pretty standoffish relationship as teammates. In the years following Favre’s retirement, the two have bonded, and now have the close relationship they likely wish they could’ve had as mentor and mentee with the Packers. Rodgers hopes that is the case with Love.

“Part of your legacy is how you treat your teammates,” Rodgers told Bleacher Report in a new feature. “I want Jordan to have as great of memories as possible of me being in the QB room and having some great laughs and competing. I want kinship, not animosity. That’s what I’ve always tried to do with all my backups.”

The site interviewed a number of those backups. While Rodgers has a reputation as a prickly personality at times, guys like Brett Hundley, Graham Harrell, and Joe Callahan all vouched for Rodgers being a good, if highly competitive, teammate.

When the Packers drafted Jordan Love, Aaron Rodgers said he'd treat him just like all his other backups. I wondered: What was that like? This is a story about crickets, karaoke and (no) competition — a story about what it's like to play behind Rodgershttps://t.co/1Gc5SwuCQO pic.twitter.com/g2oxMmo3vz — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) September 2, 2020

Given his experience with Favre, Aaron Rodgers is intimately aware of what it is like to be in Jordan Love’s spot right now. While the former Utah State star has been quiet so far, Rodgers says, he enjoys the time the two have spent together so far.

“I remember what it was like to be 21 and be in a quarterback room with an older quarterback and a new offense and just trying to find my bearings,” Rodgers added. “It’s a lot. The key to being a quarterback and leader in this league is just doing it your own way and taking time with your personality and letting guys get to know the authentic you. He’s a good kid. He really is. I enjoy being in the room with him. I think he’s got a bright future.”

Rodgers has been pretty up front about the whole situation throughout. He admitted that he “wasn’t thrilled” with the Love selection when the NFL Draft pick was made, and that the move has made it very unlikely that he will finish his career with the Green Bay Packers. Even so, he isn’t holding any of that against Love, and intends to be the best quarterback and teammate that he can be. the rest will figure itself out.

