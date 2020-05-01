Packers Great Has Message For Aaron Rodgers After Jordan Love Pick

The first round selection of Jordan Love by the Green Bay Packers last Thursday was a true head turner. All week, people have debated what this means for Aaron Rodgers‘ future with the Packers.

With his contract as currently constituted, Rodgers will be a Packer through the next two seasons, at least. Trading or releasing the Super Bowl Champion and former MVP would result in a massive salary cap hit. Until something there changes, the two sides are going to be hard to separate.

Still, if Rodgers has hard feelings, it isn’t really a surprise. Almost everyone penciled the team in to take a wide receiver early in the NFL Draft. The field was as loaded with receiver talent as we’ve ever seen, and big-time players like Tee Higgins and Denzel Mims, who may have made immediate impacts in Green Bay, went in the second round after the Packers opted to go with Love. The team did not add one player that should immediately aid in the passing game.

Former Packers safety LeRoy Butler tweeted out a message for Rodgers this afternoon, over a week after the Love pick. He says he hasn’t spoken to Rodgers, but he doesn’t think that the Packers’ first round pick takes away from how the franchise feels about the aging star. He used a Christmas simile to outline his point.

I have not spoken to @AaronRodgers12 but if i was him,i would feel like:for Xmas you want a bicycle and your Parents (@packers ),get you a saving Bond,you can save it for the future,But the BIKE would have been COOL to have,but u still love your parents,and parents still love you — leroy butler (@leap36) May 1, 2020

The savings bond reference here certainly works to a point. The Packers taking Love is more like a savings bond for the team, and not Aaron Rodgers, though. While he’ll probably support the team long after he retires, taking Love now does nothing for the last few years of Rodgers’ career here.

We’ll see the long term impact that this has over the next few years. If the team landed its next franchise quarterback, it will have walked an impressive tight rope from Brett Favre to Rodgers to Love, without skipping a beat since 1992, a truly historic feat.

Even if that is true, it is very likely that the team won’t have Love as a starter until the very end of his rookie contract, where his cheap price tag relative to the quarterback position as a whole gives him incredible value.

