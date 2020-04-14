Aaron Rodgers Is Planning A New Look For 2020 Season

For the 2020 season, Aaron Rodgers turned to democracy to decide on his look. The results are pretty interesting.

He recently ran two separate polls on his Instagram account.The first: whether he should bring back the long hair, similar to the style that former teammates like Clay Matthews used to wear, and he briefly sported in 2008. He’s had pretty short hair since, so it’s a big change. 58-percent of fans called for the locks to come back.

That wasn’t the only poll, though. He gave fans the choice between two pretty audacious facial hair options. The first: mutton chops, which he wore for a little while earlier in his career. The second: the Sam Elliott-style mustache that he had back in 2017.

The mutton chops are probably more ridiculous. The mustache was impressive if nothing else. It dominated the polling, with 74-percent of the vote. That means, we’re going to see a very different-looking Rodgers whenever football season rolls back around.

The people have spoken.

Aaron Rodgers often limits his boldest looks to the preseason. We’ll see if this one gets legs into the 2020 regular season,whenever that rolls around.

While the super bushy mustache was temporary, he’s no stranger to growing out variations of the stache over the years. The long hair might be a bit more work, but he’s made it happen before.

The biggest lingering question, of course: what does Danica think of all this?

