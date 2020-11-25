Aaron Rodgers Loved 1 Question From Packers Reporters Today

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t always have the best relationship with the media – especially after tough losses like their Week 11 overtime loss to the Colts. But one question asked at today’s press conference put a wide grin on the quarterback’s face.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Sports Illustrated reporter Bill Huber asked Rodgers why his long ball has been as good as it is this season. Rodgers was delighted by the question and gave the kind of answer only he can.

“Bill, thank you for asking that,” Rodgers said. “I’ve always wanted to say this: Chicks dig the long ball.”

We can only assume that everyone burst out laughing. They all would have appreciated the innuendo even if they didn’t get the reference.

That line “chicks dig the long ball” comes from an iconic 1999 Nike commercial featuring Tom Glavine and Greg Maddux. Glavine says the line at the end of the commercial before giving a fistbump to his Atlanta Braves teammate.

The line has been repeated by many sports stars over the years, perhaps most notably by LeBron James.

Clearly the iconic commercial resonated with Rodgers, who would have been in high school when it was first released. The Green Bay Packers QB must have the patience of a monk to wait over two decades to finally get a chance to use it.

Well done A-Rodg. Well done indeed.