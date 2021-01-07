Aaron Rodgers Loved Snacks Harrison’s Postgame Message

Led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers went 13-3 this season, capturing the NFC North and the No. 1 seed in the conference playoffs.

Green Bay acquired veteran defensive tackle Damon Harrison late in the season to help bolster the team’s run defense. With the Packers, “Snacks” will have his second opportunity to play in the postseason.

Judging by his message to Rodgers after Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears, Harrison is savoring the chance. He told the quarterback it was “good to be on the right side” of a game like that for once.

Keep in mind, Harrison lost two of three to Rodgers when he was a member of the Detroit Lions, and in his only career playoff appearance, Snacks’ 2016 New York Giants team lost to Green Bay in a Wild Card matchup.

Aaron Rodgers said Snacks Harrison told him after Sunday's win against the Bears… "It's good to be on the right side of one of these for once." Rodgers: "That made me chuckle and smile." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 7, 2021

Rodgers, Harrison and the rest of the Packer roster will enjoy a bye this weekend as they await to see who they will meet in the Divisonal Round next week.

The lowest remaining seed in the NFC playoffs will be rewarded with a trip to the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field.