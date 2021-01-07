The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Loved Snacks Harrison’s Postgame Message

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to the game against the Carolina PanthersGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 19: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field on December 19, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers went 13-3 this season, capturing the NFC North and the No. 1 seed in the conference playoffs.

Green Bay acquired veteran defensive tackle Damon Harrison late in the season to help bolster the team’s run defense. With the Packers, “Snacks” will have his second opportunity to play in the postseason.

Judging by his message to Rodgers after Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears, Harrison is savoring the chance. He told the quarterback it was “good to be on the right side” of a game like that for once.

Keep in mind, Harrison lost two of three to Rodgers when he was a member of the Detroit Lions, and in his only career playoff appearance, Snacks’ 2016 New York Giants team lost to Green Bay in a Wild Card matchup.

Rodgers, Harrison and the rest of the Packer roster will enjoy a bye this weekend as they await to see who they will meet in the Divisonal Round next week.

The lowest remaining seed in the NFC playoffs will be rewarded with a trip to the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field.


