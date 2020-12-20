Aaron Rodgers Made History With His First TD Pass Tonight

When talking about history’s greatest quarterbacks, it’s hard not to mention Green Bay Packers legend Aaron Rodgers. Year after year, the now 37-year-old proves that he can play the position as well as anyone.

Even in a wacky 2020 season.

Rodgers made history yet again on Saturday night against the Carolina Panthers. The Packers quarterback connected with tight end Robert Tonyan for a short one-yard touchdown, but a special score nonetheless. The throw marked Rodgers’ 40th touchdown of the season.

Not only is that number good enough for the league lead in 2020, but it also reached an important milestone. With the touchdown Rodgers became the only quarterback to ever throw 40 touchdown passes in the three different NFL seasons.

According to ESPN NFL reporter Rob Demovsky, he’s now done so in 2011, 2016 and 2020.

.@RobTonJr now leads all TEs with 10 TD on the season! 📺: #CARvsGB on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/NkAugBkDdO — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 20, 2020

Aaron Rodgers gets his 40th touchdown pass of the year on the opening drive. He now has three seasons with 40 TD passes (2011, 2016 and 2020). No player in NFL history has three 40-TD seasons. https://t.co/OeXHUnkIMi — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 20, 2020

The Packers looked well on their way to another win on Saturday night. Alongside a pair of touchdowns from their star quarterback, Green Bay’s defense stifled Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers early on.

Rodgers has been simply brilliant this season. Behind his leadership and steady play, the Packers are 10-3 and in solid position to claim the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Going into Saturday’s game, Rodgers threw for 3,685 yards and 39 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He also remains on pace for the highest completion percentage of his career.

When all is said and done, it will be hard to leave Rodgers out of the conversation for most talented quarterback of all-time. Although it will be hard to catch the likes of Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, the Packers gunslinger has numbers as good as anyone. However, most critics harp on the fact that the 37-year-old has just one Super Bowl ring in 2010.

For Rodgers, the good news is that his career isn’t over just yet.

Who knows? Maybe the Packers can walk away from 2020 with another Super Bowl victory behind Rodgers’ steady arm.