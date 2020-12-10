Aaron Rodgers Says There’s 1 Main Reason For Packers’ Success

The Green Bay Packers have been enjoying a highly-successful 2020 season, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Green Bay is 9-3 on the season, in contention for the top seed in the NFC.

Aaron Rodgers is having one of the best seasons of his career, throwing for 3,395 yards and 36 touchdowns with only four interceptions.

The longtime Packers quarterback believes there’s one main reason for his team’s success this fall: Comfortability.

“I think it’s a comfort for everybody in the offense,” Rodgers said, via PackersNews.com. “Simplicity, even. And then guys making steps, growing up and taking that next step into their development.

“Obviously we talked about Robert (Tonyan). Allen Lazard, obviously been hurt you know a good amount, but he does so many things for us. Marquez (Valdes-Scantling), you know, has really become a more complete player this year I feel like. And then the production we’re getting from especially those two (running) backs has been phenomenal, not just in the run game but receiving. And the unsung heroes in the squad, those seven linemen, eight linemen who’ve played a lot for us, make you know all of our jobs easier.”

The Packers are scheduled to take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.