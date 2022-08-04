Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Danica Patrick Very Clear

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently appeared on a podcast to discuss a plethora of topics with Aubrey Marcus, the founder of Onnit.

While talking about his spirituality, Rodgers opened up about his relationship with Danica Patrick. They were dating for two years.

Surprisingly, Rodgers said that his relationship with Patrick was "great" for him.

"I was dating Danica, and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her," Rodgers said, via Page Six.

Rodgers continued: "We both were finding our way, learning about different things [and] practicing meditation techniques."

Less than a year after Rodgers and Patrick went their separate ways, the star quarterback announced his engagement to Shailene Woodley. However, they broke up earlier this year.

Later on during the Aubrey Marcus Podcast, Rodgers went on a passionate rant about self-love.

“To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is that self-love,” Rodgers said, via Sports Illustrated. “That’s what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to unconditionally love myself. It’s only in that unconditional self love, that then I’m able to truly be able to unconditionally love others. And what better way to work on my mental health than to have an experience like that?”