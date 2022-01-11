Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Matt LaFleur Very Clear

When the Green Bay Packers hired Matt LaFleur in 2019, there were some questions as to how he’d coexist with Aaron Rodgers. Fast forward three years later, and it’s evident this partnership works.

Since taking over as the head coach of the Packers, LaFleur has a 39-10 record. There’s no question that he has what it takes to lead the franchise to the Super Bowl.

During this week’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers was asked what makes LaFleur a great coach. The reigning MVP said it’s all about communicating well and working hard.

“He communicates well, he delegates very well, and he has a great mind,” Rodgers said of LaFleur. “I think the most important thing for a head coach to do is work and put in the time, and he does. He works his ass off. He’s a very creative mind. You have to have balance, but you also have to have that work ethic. Matt leads by example in that department.”

LaFleur certainly feels the same way about Rodgers.

When asked about his relationship with Rodgers back in December, LaFleur said: “There’s definitely moments we can disagree, but I think there’s enough trust, love and respect that it’s OK. And that’s how you grow in any relationship.”

All that’s left for LaFleur and Rodgers to do is win a Super Bowl. If the Packers play up to their standards in the postseason, there’s a good chance they’ll do just that.