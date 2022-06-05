Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Mentoring Extremely Clear

ASHWAUBENON, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers stands with Jordan Love #10 during training camp at Ray Nitschke Field on August 17, 2020 in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers was admittedly taken aback by the Green Bay Packers trading up to draft Jordan Love, but that didn't stop him from being supportive of the young QB.

In a roundtable interview with TNT's Ernie Johnson before "The Match" last week, Rodgers said that he feels it is the duty of older quarterbacks to mentor their younger position mates, "if they want it."

"If they want it," Rodgers said, via CBS Sports. "If they want that help."

Rodgers didn't quite get any arm and fuzzy mentorship from Brett Favre during his first three seasons with the Packers.

However, he says he still learned from the Hall of Famer by watching and imitating.

"I was in his hip pocket all the time," Rodgers said. "I was standing behind him in the huddle sometimes, listening to what he was saying before the start of a period. I was sitting in meetings with him, [taking] a ton of notes. I was watching hours of film on Mondays and Tuesdays trying to give him a little advantage for the week if I saw something that might help him in a game.

"I would print out these reports every week. It had all the DB's we were playing and the catches that were against them and the little things I saw on film. I always joked that he just toss them in the bin on the way out. But for me it was the best thing to learn to prepare for a game."

While Love is probably appreciative of any assistance Rodgers can give him, the third-year pro would probably prefer he ceded him some playing time.

In the two seasons since Green Bay picked Love, Rodgers has registered back-to-back MVP awards and missed only one start.