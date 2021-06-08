Aaron Rodgers Makes Official Decision On Packers Minicamp

Earlier this week, it was reported that Aaron Rodgers would most likely skip the Green Bay Packers‘ minicamp this week. On Tuesday morning, the three-time NFL MVP made an official decision as to whether or not he’ll be present.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that Rodgers wasn’t present at the start of the team’s meeting to kick off minicamp. As a result, this situation is being officially labeled as a holdout.

“Barring some kind of stunning development, Rodgers is not expected to be there and not expected to be at this mandatory minicamp, which means the NFL MVP would officially become a holdout,” Pelissero said on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

Pelissero said the Packers don’t have to worry just yet when it comes to Rodgers. The real concern, however, is his status at training camp. If he doesn’t show up, things could get messy.

“This has always been a symbolic checkpoint in this ongoing saga between Rodgers and the Packers. The team can fine him over $93,000 for missing all three days of minicamp, but Rodgers has already forfeited his right to a $500,000 workout bonus because he didn’t show up for any of the voluntary OTAs. The real pressure point has always been the start of training camp in late July.”

Aaron Rodgers wasn’t present at the start of the 8:30 a.m. team meeting to kick off #Packers minicamp, I’m told. As expected, the NFL MVP is now officially a holdout. https://t.co/6ZsouRCVnm — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 8, 2021

Rodgers has not publicly commented on his situation since his interview with Kenny Mayne on SportsCenter.

“With my situation, look it’s never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan,” Rodgers told Mayne, via ESPN. “I love Jordan; he’s a great kid. [We’ve had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It’s just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It’s about character, it’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way.”

This situation between Rodgers and the Packers will most likely remain unsolved for the entire month of June.