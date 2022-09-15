Aaron Rodgers Makes Opinion On Rookie Wideouts Very Clear

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 21: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers offense was lacking some of its usual zip in their Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. But while some are blaming the inexperience of rookie wideouts Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, Aaron Rodgers won't throw them under the bus.

Speaking to the media this week, Rodgers made it clear that he likes Watson and Doubs. He believes that they'll develop into good players and are working hard to make it so.

"These are good kids. They really are. They want to please, they want to do the right thing, they care about it. I'm going to figure out a way to continue to get on the same frequency with them," Rodgers said.

Watson and Doubs combined to make six receptions for 71 yards in the loss to Minnesota. But they were targeted just nine times in total as Rodgers appeared more comfortable targeting his running backs and tight ends than his younger wide receivers.

Christian Watson was the Packers' second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, making him one of the highest-drafted receivers the Packers have selected in years. He was a premier deep threat for North Dakota State, winning all-conference honors in each of his final three seasons.

Romeo Doubs was taken in the fourth round of the same draft after a pair of brilliant years at Nevada. He was also a two-time all-conference selection.

Watson and Doubs clearly have a lot of work ahead of them before they can be go-to guys for Aaron Rodgers. But Rodgers appears determined to give them their chances and come to their defense.

