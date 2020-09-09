How Aaron Rodgers Would Describe His Relationship With Matt LaFleur

It has been an interesting offseason for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, to say the least. The star quarterback says that, as far as his relationship with second-year head coach Matt LaFleur goes, everything is good.

LaFleur led the Packers to a 13-3 record in his first season as head coach. However, the team was clearly outmatched by the season’s end. In the NFC Championship, Green Bay fell to the San Francisco 49ers 37-20. That score isn’t indicative of how one-sided that game was.

Most expected the Packers to stock up on offense, to take one last run at a title with Rodgers playing at a high level. The NFL Draft presented a prime opportunity, with a historic wide receiver class. Instead, Green Bay famously opted for a project quarterback, taking Utah State’s Jordan Love, who Matt LaFleur says was the top player on the team’s board. The Packers did trade up to get him, which calls into question the pure adherence to “best player available” there.

Rodgers has been pretty open and honest about what this means for him, admitting that he may not finish his career with the Packers at this point. He isn’t holding things against Love or LaFleur, and today, had a pretty interesting way of letting us know how strong the relationship he has with his young head coach is.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers referred to his relationship with HC Matt LaFleur as "hashtag friend goals." — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) September 9, 2020

Per Rob Demovsky, Rodgers says that he is feeling more comfortable with the new offense last year, which looked disjointed at times last season. From ESPN:

Aaron Rodgers called his offseason conversations with Matt LaFleur his “desert rose” and he feels more comfortable than ever but he’ll still wear the play-calling wristband cheat sheet because they’re “&trying to get in and out of the huddle (faster).” He said they looked back at all the delay penalties and late-clock snaps and want “better tempo coming out of the huddle.”

LaFleur also spoke to the media a few days ahead of the Packers’ season opener. He said that Rodgers has “free rein” at the line of scrimmage, which you’d expect for a quarterback of his stature.

Whatever has evolved with the Packers’ offense, one thing won’t change when it comes to Aaron Rodgers’ adjustments at the line of scrimmage. “He’s pretty much got free rein,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said, adding that he has “complete trust” that Rodgers can get them out of a bad play or a bad look.

The Green Bay Packers open at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.