Why Aaron Rodgers Pretends His Helmet Speakers Aren’t Working

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has one of the best arms in NFL history, but he is also one of the most deceptive players we’ve seen at the position in a long time. Defensive players always have to watch out for a Rodgers hard count, as he loves to draw offsides penalties and take free opportunities on deep shots to the end zone.

Apparently that deception isn’t limited to the opposing team. He’ll use it on his own coaches as well, from time to time. That includes head coach Matt LaFleur, now the second-year leader of the Packers.

Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday to discuss the 3-0 start to the Packers’ season. Former Green Bay linebacker A.J. Hawk, a longtime teammate of Rodgers’ co-hosted the show, and asked if Rodgers ever faked tech issues with his helmet speaker, used by coaches to communicate play calls.

“Do you ever call off or wave off any calls coming in from the sidelines in your helmet? Or another move I know defensive guys have used in the past, you could say your speaker cut out so you can call what you want,” Hawk asked Rodgers. “I’ve done that a ton of times,” the future Hall of Famer admitted, laughing as he answered.

"I've done that a few times & every now & then it's real"@AaronRodgers12 on if he ever acts like the speaker in his helmet isn't working so he can call his own plays #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/rf5hxZRIjb — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 29, 2020

Rodgers has plenty of leeway to make changes at the line. There were moments last year, where he didn’t look in total sync with LaFleur, even with the team going 13-3 in the coach’s first year. It isn’t a huge surprise that he’d defy or change the playcall once in a while, but the manner in which Rodgers got away with it is pretty funny. Of course, tech issues do happen sometimes, which just opened things up for Rodgers to prank his coach even more.

“I’ve done that a fair amount. Every now and then, it’s real, you know. LaFleur thought I was messing around last year, the helmet went out three times, probably. He could not believe it. The second time it went out, he thought I was messing with him. Then I faked one in between the second and the third time,” gesturing to where his helmet would be, pretending that the speaker wasn’t working. “And I was laughing and pointing at him.”

“But it went out again… In the 11 years that Mike (McCarthy) and I were together, two maybe three times the helmet went out. And we’re talking three times, maybe four times in two years with LaFleur… Sometimes it does happen, you gotta make up a play based on the personnel that’s in. If you know the game plan well enough, you can fit in those parameters, or you can go rogue, and pull something out of your ass that you think is going to work.”

Matt LaFleur can’t complain too much about Aaron Rodgers’ antics this year. Rodgers is off to the best start he’s had in a few years, completing 67-percent of his passes for 887 yards and nine touchdowns with no interceptions through three games. The Packers’ offense leads the NFL in scoring, at a gaudy 40.7 points per game.

[The Pat McAfee Show]