Aaron Rodgers Will Make A Media Appearance Next Week

Since reports came out over three weeks ago that he wanted out of Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers has gone radio silent. The Packers quarterback made an appearance at the Kentucky Derby and on a vacation with Shailene Woodley, but hasn’t spoken out publicly about his dismay with the organization that he’s spent the last 16 years with.

However, that will change early next week.

Rodgers will make his first media appearance on Monday, May 24 on Kenny Mayne’s final Sportscenter show. The three-time MVP will join a star-studded guest lineup of Sue Bird, Jamal Crawford and Marshawn Lynch to celebrate the longtime ESPN anchor.

Rodgers and Mayne have developed a relationship over the years, so it’s possible that the two could discuss the quarterback’s recent frustrations and his mindset for the rest of the offseason. However, the focus will likely stay on Mayne who will celebrate the end of his time with ESPN.

Regardless, NFL fans should keep an eye out. Whatever Rodgers says could give even the slightest glimpse to what his future with the Packers might be.

The situation between Rodgers and the Packers has reached a standstill, as the rest oof the league tries to determine what the next step for either side will be. As far as we know, the 37-year-old quarterback still wants out of Green Bay while the organization seems determined to keep him on board.

Hopefully, we’ll get some new information next week.

Tune-in to ESPN at 11 a.m. ET on May 24 to catch Mayne’s final show with the company and his conversation with Aaron Rodgers.

