Aaron Rodgers’ Message For His Critics Is Going Viral Today

Aaron Rodgers received a ton of criticism last season despite leading the Packers to a 13-3 record. Well, he’s making his critics eat their words with the way he’s playing this fall.

Rodgers is firmly in the MVP conversation through the first quarter of the season. He currently has 1,214 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show this Tuesday, the two-time MVP addressed all talk about him having a “down year” in 2019. His response was as epic as his no-look pass in Week 3 against the Saints.

“I sometimes laugh when people talk about down years for me because a lot of times down years for me are career years for most quarterbacks,” Rodgers said.

McAfee couldn’t believe that Rodgers actually had that strong of a response.

"I sometimes laugh when people talk about down years for me because a lot of times down years for me are career years for most quarterbacks"@AaronRodgers12 is letting everyone know this year #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/gKg0s3jVMt — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 6, 2020

Rodgers has never been afraid to speak his mind. Earlier this year, he admit that he was surprised that Green Bay used its first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.

Instead of getting frustrated by that selection, Rodgers used it as motivation. He spent this offseason looking back at old tape from his MVP seasons to see what he needs to do to improve his play.

Judging off the first four games of the season, Rodgers is back to playing elite football. And guess what, he’s going to let you know about it.