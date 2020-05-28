Former Packers WR Makes Big Prediction For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers will turn 37 at the end of this season. If we’ve learned anything by the success of quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Drew Brees late in their careers, that doesn’t mean that he’s close to done, by any means.

Rodgers had a very successful season in 2019-20, even venturing into MVP conversations at mid-year. He tailed off a bit by the year’s end, and the drubbing the Green Bay Packers suffered in the playoffs at the hand of the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers clouds a 13-3 season under first-year head coach Matt LaFleur. The first-round selection of Jordan Love also sent plenty of signals over Rodgers in the long term.

In 2019, Rogers completed 62-percent of his throws, throwing for 4,004 yards, 26 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. He threw for an average seven yards per throw, and was sacked six-percent of the time, his lowest mark since 2016.

While many wonder how long Aaron Rodgers will still be a top quarterback, others believe the Love pick, and all of the other recent adversity will drive him. One of his former teammates, longtime Packers receiver James Jones, thinks he has another MVP run in him. He said as much during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show this morning.

"I believe @AaronRodgers12 is going to come out and he will win MVP this year he's going to have a chip on his shoulder"@89JonesNTAF on the #Packers draft decisions and upcoming season #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/8DTNXke2tM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 28, 2020

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Aaron Rodgers wins MVP this year, man,” Jones told McAfee. “He’s a guy who’s always going to accept a challenge, who’s always going to rise to the occasion. And now you have a guy in the first round who’s eventually going to have to play. We don’t know if it’s four years, two years, we don’t know if it’s going to be 10. But we know when you take a guy in the first round, they are going to want to see him play before his contract is up.”

“Aaron Rodgers knows that. He was one of those guys who was drafted in the first round and had those opportunities. So he knows, to push that back you have to play at a high level. And I believe Aaron Rodgers is going to come out and he’s going to win MVP this year. He’s going to have a chip on his shoulder, that he already had. He’s a perfectionist. I’ve been around the guy for a very long time. He’s a competitor. He’s going to want to show the world that ‘This is my team, this is my job for a very long time.'”

Jones went on to address the controversial Love selection itself as well. While he admits he was as surprised as everyone else in the Packers community at the time, he has come around on it a bit, given Rodgers’ age, and the lack of success the team has had every time he’s been hurt in the past.

“But, speaking of the draft, I was surprised just like everybody else was surprised. You take Jordan Love… you were in the NFC Championship Game, we’re all watching the NFC Championship Game like ‘Man, if they could get another guy on the other side of Davante Adams, if they could maybe add another pass rusher on defense, they could be right there. And then you’re waiting in the Draft—here comes the receiver—and you see quarterback, and it’s like ‘My goodness.’ You were in the NFC Championship, Aaron Rodgers’ first year in your system… I was surprised, but then I sat back and thought about it. Aaron Rodgers is 36 years old, whenever he did get hurt or did go down, the backup quarterback didn’t do that well, and the season is gone because we lost the best player on our team. You want to prepare for situations like that. “I don’t think Jordan Love is going to get in the game for about three or four years because I think Aaron has a lot of football left in him, but I understand why they did it.”

Another seamless transition from Rodgers to Love, at least in a football sense, like the one the Packers had from Favre to Rodgers, would be a huge win for the franchise for another decade or more. Hitting on that scenario twice in a row may be too much to ask for, but the Packers are hoping that their infrastructure wins out and history repeats itself here.

[The Pat McAfee Show]