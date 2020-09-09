Aaron Rodgers Names 1 ‘Breakout’ Player For The Packers

The Green Bay Packers exceeded all expectations in Matt LaFleur’s first season with the team, finishing with a 13-3 record.

After an appearance in the NFC title game, the Packers are expected to compete for the NFC North crown once again. Despite the team’s success last year, there were a few pieces missing.

Running back Aaron Jones dominated, but he was the lone bright spot on an offense that struggled. Heading into the 2020 season, several key offensive weapons have been grabbing quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ attention.

On Wednesday, he singled out running back Jamaal Williams. “One guy in particular that came back…Jamaal Williams came back and had a little bit something different this year,” Rodgers said.

“I think Jamaal has had a fantastic camp.”

That’s the second piece of the offense Rodgers has praised in the past two weeks. Last week, he heaped praise on wide receiver Marques Valdez-Scantling.

“He has had some really good practices in a row and started to lay down some really good practice fundamentals he can lean on,” Rodgers said.

Valdez-Scantling had a relatively successful rookie campaign. The former fifth-round pick racked up 38 receptions for 581 yards and two touchdowns in 2018.

Green Bay has to hope Valdez-Scantling or one of Green Bay’s other depth receivers can take the next step. Davante Adams is an elite weapon, but even he needs help on the field.