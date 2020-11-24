Aaron Rodgers Names 1 NFL QB Who Doesn’t Get Enough Credit

Ever since Patrick Mahomes entered the NFL, fans and analysts have fawned over his ability to make incredible throws.

Perhaps most notably is his consistent ability to hit on no-look passes. Fans go crazy every time he pulls off a no-look pass, but there are a few guys that have been in the NFL for a while that deserve some credit as well.

During his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made it clear he’s not a huge fan of the amount of attention Mahomes gets for making incredible passes. He thinks he and another quarterback deserve some attention too.

Rodgers mentioned Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford as one of the most-gifted passers in the league.

“I will say this, a guy who doesn’t get anywhere near the credit for doing s**t like that all the time, he wears No. 9 and plays in Detroit,” Rodgers said. “That dude, what he does with the ball, it’s impressive. That dude is throwing crazy no-lookers all the time and he can throw from any arm angle.”

Pat McAfee: I'm so thankful Patrick Mahomes brought the no-look pass to the NFL. Aaron Rodgers: Yeah I know. Since none of us have been doing it for a long time. 🙄 Rodgers then goes on and praises Matthew Stafford and says he doesn't get enough credit. pic.twitter.com/bXOyS354s7 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 24, 2020

Mahomes, Rodgers and Stafford all regularly pull off incredible throws. However, only Mahomes seems to get all of the attention when he does so.

Perhaps that’s because we’ve come to expect the extraordinary from Rodgers and Stafford’s Lions are rarely in playoff contention.