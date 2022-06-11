Aaron Rodgers Names 1 Teammate He "Really Enjoys"

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers gestures as he exits the field after losing the NFC Divisional Playoff game to the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

After trading wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Green Bay Packers signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year contract. Speaking to reporters this week, Aaron Rodgers made it abundantly clear that he's a fan of the move.

“I FaceTimed him when he signed his contract," Rodgers told reporters. "I knew that he was somebody we had targeted and were interested in, and I was 100% on board with that. I think it’s important you get guys who have a lot to play for, and I think Sammy has the opportunity to continue and travel down a new path in his career, that we can help him here as he continues to improve and gets an opportunity. The most important thing for receivers and pass-catchers and ball carriers is opportunities. And there’s definitely going to be opportunities for him to make plays for us in this offense.

Rodgers then revealed that he really enjoys Watkins' company off the field.

"I love the disposition, I really enjoy the person, and I think he has everything right in front of him to have as productive of a year as he wants to.”

Watkins, 28, finished the 2021 season with 27 catches for 394 yards and a touchdown.

In terms of talent, Watkins has all the tools to be an impact player. The problem is that he's not always on the field. Injuries have played a huge role in his pro career.

If Watkins can stay healthy in Green Bay, he could blossom into a legitimate playmaker. After all, he's already on the same page with his quarterback.