Aaron Rodgers Names “Best Part” Of Being Guest Host For Jeopardy!

We’re not even four full months into 2021, and yet this may be the best year of Aaron Rodgers‘ life.

Yes, Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers‘ 2020-21 season ended earlier than they had hoped. But even that can’t overshadow what’s happened to the 37-year-old ever since.

Rodgers got engaged to his girlfriend and now fiancée, Shailene Woodley. He won the NFL MVP award. He then got to guest host 10 episodes of Jeopardy! following the tragic passing of Alex Trebek. The NFL quarterback was terrific as a guest host. Some even believe the show’s producers should consider adding Rodgers as the new permanent host.

The Packers quarterback is incredibly grateful for the time he got to spend on Jeopardy! this week. He admitted as much during his final episode on Friday.

“I want to thank all of you for watching and for everyone here at ‘Jeopardy!’ … thank you,” Rodgers said, via Packers.com. “You have made me feel so welcome. This has been a surreal experience and so very special to me. Have a great weekend and in the words of the great Alex Trebek, ‘So long.'” During his second-to-last episode, which aired this week, he revealed the “best part” of getting to be a part of the beloved trivia show. “The best part of guest-hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ is watching the incredibly smart contestants test themselves against the game and against each other,” said Rodgers. “It takes quick reflexes and the ability to make intelligent decisions on the fly to be a ‘Jeopardy!’ champion…something I can definitely relate to.” Perhaps Aaron Rodgers’ greatest quality as guest host was knowing when to insert himself into the show. The Packers quarterback refrained from making it about himself, instead displaying a professional approach to the role. At the same time, he still found ways to crack a joke or two along the way. Rodgers still has a few years left in the NFL. But beyond his football future, he may have a career in the game-show hosting business. [Packers.com]