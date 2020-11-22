Aaron Rodgers Names His Most ‘Frustrating’ NFL Opponent

Aaron Rodgers has been in the NFL for a long time. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has played against a lot of great defenders.

Who stands out as the toughest to face, though?

Rodgers named that player during an interview with Pat McAfee earlier this week. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback’s answer might surprise you.

Green Bay’s star quarterback said that Minnesota Vikings defensive back Harrison Smith is the most-frustrating opponent to face. Rodgers and Smith have played each other a lot, being in the NFC North.

“He’s the most frustrating guy I play against with his disguises,” Rodgers told McAfee, “because he does so many different things from the line of scrimmage — blitz, play the curl flat in a two-invert, run back and play quarter safety, run back and play the half, run back and play the middle-field third. It’s a little maddening sometimes with what they do.”

Rodgers and Smith have squared off 16 times. The Packers quarterback knows the Vikings defensive back very well at this point.

“We always talk about playmakers and what makes a playmaker, and there’s an adage about just being around the football that I don’t think gets appreciated enough,” Rodgers added. “There’s guys who are great players, but they might not always make a lot of plays. And then there are guys who might not get the same type of respect, but they’re always around the ball. I mean, the ball, like, finds them. Tipped passes, fumbles, around the football raking at the ball, forcing fumbles, and that’s the type of guy he is. And I’ve always said, I’m a little biased because I play against him twice a year, but I think he’s one of the top guys in the league. He might not get the recognition, but he’s really tough to play against.”

The Packers beat the Vikings, 43-34, to open the regular season. Minnesota then got revenge earlier in November, beating Green Bay 28-22.