Look: Aaron Rodgers Commercial Might’ve Violated Rules

Aaron Rodgers not only tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, but it also came to light that he is not vaccinated against the virus. The reveal was quite a shock to many around the league after the Green Bay Packers quarterback had said during the preseason that he was “immunized” when asked about his vaccination status.

Head coach Matt LaFleur maintained that the organization has followed all of the necessary measures to comply with the league’s health and safety guidelines this season. However, it looks like Rodgers may have violated one key aspect of the NFL’s rules.

According to the league’s guidelines for unvaccinated players, individuals who do not receive the vaccine are not allowed to participate in any endorsement opportunities during the season. Rodgers, who has become well-known for his appearances with State Farm, was recently the center of new ad spot with the insurance company.

Here’s a look at the newest Rodgers’ State Farm commercial, which was released in early October.

It’s unclear when the State Farm commercial with Rodgers was filmed, but if it took place during the 2021 NFL season, it would be an obvious violation of league protocols. Being involved in an endorsement opportunity is one of the less severe infractions on the NFL’s list, but would still carry some sort of punishment for the Packers quarterback.

On top of the commercial, Rodgers may have violated another league rule for unvaccinated players. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Rodgers has not been wearing a mask when talking to the media inside the Packers’ facility. That would be a direction violation of the league’s rules requiring that unvaccinated players wear masks at all times inside team facilities, including press conferences.

The NFL released a statement on Wednesday, explaining that it plans to “review the matter” with the Packers. If Rodgers is found to be in violation of the league rules, he’ll surely face some sort of discipline.

Stay tuned for more on this developing situation in the coming days.

