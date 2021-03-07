Aaron Rodgers Has 1 ‘Great Challenge’ After Getting Engaged

Aaron Rodgers has accomplished quite a bit on the football field. Lately, though, many have been interested in his life off of it.

The Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback revealed some big news earlier this year – he’s engaged to be married.

Rodgers, who previously dated Danica Patrick and Olivia Munn, is engaged to be married to Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback admitted his “next great challenge” off of the field following his engagement to Woodley.

“Well, I think the next great challenge will be being a father,” Rodgers said during an Instagram Live conversation with Zenith Watches CEO Julien Tornare. “I’m in in the age group where a lot of my close friends from high school and college are fathers now and have families of their own. Maybe not in the immediate future, but it’s definitely something I really look forward to.”

Rodgers has been doing a lot off of the field as of late.

Most notably, the Green Bay Packers quarterback has started a fun to help local small businesses, donating $1 million himself.

Whatever challenges Rodgers faces, we’re sure he’ll be able to get past them.