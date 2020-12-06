Aaron Rodgers Made NFL History On Sunday Afternoon

Aaron Rodgers joined a very elite club on Sunday afternoon.

The Green Bay Packers are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC showdown on Sunday. Green Bay leads Philadelphia, 14-3, at halftime of Sunday’s contest.

Rodgers, a contender for the NFL’s MVP award this season, had a brilliant first half. He completed 13 of 14 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns.

With his touchdown passes, Rodgers now has 35 touchdown passes on the year. This is Rodgers’ fifth NFL season with at least 35 touchdown passes.

No other NFL player in history has done that.

ESPN Stats & Info had more details on Rodgers’ big mark.

“This is Aaron Rodgers’ 5th career season with at least 35 TD passes, breaking a tie with Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Peyton Manning for the most in NFL history,” ESPN Stats & Info tweeted out on Sunday evening.

Green Bay is looking to move to 9-3 on the season with a win over Philadelphia on Sunday. The Packers are coming off a big win over the Chicago Bears last weekend.

Rodgers’ team is currently fighting for the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. The Packers trail the Saints by one game in the loss column.