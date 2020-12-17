Aaron Rodgers Shares Honest Admission On NFL MVP Award

Aaron Rodgers has twice been named the MVP of the National Football League, winning first in 2011 and again in 2014.

The list of three-time MVP winners is very short – Jim Brown, Johnny Unitas, Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady – but Rodgers could join it this season.

Green Bay’s star quarterback is leading the Packers at the top of the NFC. He’s thrown for 3,685 yards, 39 touchdowns and four interceptions. Rodgers is first in the NFL in both QBR and touchdown passes.

While some NFL players might try to act like they don’t care about individual awards, Rodgers is comfortable enough to admit what the MVP would mean to him.

“There’s not many guys who have won three, so that would definitely mean a lot,” Rodgers said Wednesday.

Rodgers admitted that it’s usually a preseason goal of his to at least be in the MVP discussion. He’s certainly accomplished that this season.

“It’s nice to be back in the conversation,” Rodgers said. “It’s usually on the preseason goal list.” There are three weeks remaining in the NFL’s regular season. A lot can change over those three weeks, but for now, Rodgers might be sitting atop the MVP leaderboard. Green Bay is scheduled to take on Carolina on Saturday night.