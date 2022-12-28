Aaron Rodgers Not At Packers Practice Today - Here's Why

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers did not take the field with his Green Bay Packers teammates on Wednesday.

The back-to-back reigning MVP is not practicing after suffering a knee injury during Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins, according to Matt Scheidman of The Athletic.

Wide receiver Christian Watson and defensive back/return man Keisean Nixon are also among those sitting out.

Any physical issue involving Rodgers will cause at least some concern, but it doesn't sound like whatever he's dealing with is a major problem.

Rodgers threw for 238 yards, one touchdown and one interception against Miami on Christmas to help the Packers win their third-straight game. At 7-8, Green Bay must win its final two matchups and get a little bit of help to complete an improbable run to the NFC playoffs.

The Packers will host the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday. We'd expect Rodgers to be ready to go for that.