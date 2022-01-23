Aaron Rodgers’ Old Quote About Cold Weather Resurfaces

The Green Bay Packers have always prided themselves on being able to defend their home field. With Aaron Rodgers at the helm, the organization has had tremendous amount of success at the “frozen tundra” of Lambeau Field over the years.

But on Saturday night, the Packers were stunned in front of a home crowd by none other than the San Francisco 49ers.

The Niners capitalized on a number of Green Bay special teams miscues and Robbie Gould knocked through a 45-yard field goal as time expired to give San Francisco a 13-10 victory at a snowy and blustery Lambeau Field. The 49ers went through to the NFC Championship Game with the win as Rodgers dropped to 0-4 all-time against San Francisco in the playoffs.

Coincidentally, the Packers quarterback had been looking forward to a cold-weather home matchup against the Niners for over two years. After Green Bay lost to San Francisco in the 2019 NFC Championship, Rodgers said he was hoping to play the 49ers at home, in the chilly Wisconsin weather.

“I’ve said this before: We’ve got to get one of these at home. It’s a different ballgame. It’s different playing in 20-degree weather and snow. Cold and wind is a different type of game than playing here,” the Packers quarterback said in January of 2020, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Well, Rodgers got exactly what he wanted. And yet the Packers produced another postseason dud and fell out of the playoffs after just one game.

Green Bay’s loss extends Rodgers’ Super Bowl drought to 11 years. He played in his first and only championship game back in 2011, following the 2010 season, against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He hasn’t made a Super Bowl since.

Speculation about Rodgers’ future in the NFL will surely run wild once again this offseason after another heartbreaking year for the Packers. It’s possible that the three-time MVP could return to Green Bay or even decide to hang up jersey for good and enter retirement.

Perhaps, Rodgers will decide that he’s had enough of the cold weather and demand a fresh start with a new organization next season.