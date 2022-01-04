Aaron Rodgers Once Again Addresses Idea Of Retirement

Recently, Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers caused a stir when he said he hadn’t ruled out retiring after this season.

It’s not the first time he’s discussed retirement, having brought it up during his 2021 offseason holdout. In typical Rodgers fashion, he was a bit cryptic about his future and said he wants to focus on this season instead.

The reigning MVP made similar remarks during his weekly Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” this afternoon.

“I’ve given a lot of my life to this game and at some point the ride stops and you gotta get off,” Rodgers said. “I think you want to still be able to play, still be able to walk, still be able to have cognitive brain function when you’re done playing. I’ve really been trying this year to just stay in the present as much as possible. It’s hard because people want to talk about my future and what I want to do, and I respect that.

“But I can’t have two feet in the past living in the nostalgia of what we’ve accomplished or two feet in the future thinking about the decisions that are looming moving forward. I’ve really tried to remain in the present…My focus has been on this team and these guys.”

If you’re scoring at home, Rodgers could possible retire, unless he doesn’t. And he’s not trying to think about his future, but he’s thought about it enough to know he wants to be in good physical and mental shape when he does step away.

Rodgers loves keeping the media and fans guessing. It seems unlikely he would call it quits this offseason given the fact he is still at the peak of his powers, but who really knows with him these days.

In the present that he continually references, Rodgers has the Packers at 13-3 and locked into the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Green Bay has come up short in the conference championship game the last two years, so we’ll see if they can get over the hump this month.