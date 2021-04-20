Aaron Rodgers Launches A New Sports Business Venture

Aaron Rodgers‘ very busy offseason continues with a new business venture. The Green Bay Packers superstar, fresh off of a turn hosting Jeopardy! for two weeks, is co-founder of the newly launched Online Sports Database, which promises to build out detailed athlete profiles for virtually every major league.

The website appears to be modeled after the very popular Internet Movie Database, IMDb.com, which is the most complete resource imaginable when it comes to TV and film.

It has similar functionality to a few existing websites that fans are probably familiar with. Sports Reference, which has very details pages for MLB, NBA, NFL, and other leagues, is one of the most complete stat-based databases out there.

The Online Sports Database, which is live at OSDBSports.com, looks to set itself apart with off-field financial details for players. A peak at Aaron Rodgers’ own page reveals the financial details of each of his NFL contracts, a list of his business ventures, including his partial ownership of the Milwaukee Bucks, and status as an investor in companies like Hims, Manscaped, and Mack Weldon. His turns appearing on Jeopardy! and Game Of Thrones are also mentioned.

Aaron Rodgers and actor Ryan Rottman have launched the Online Sports Database, a new venture that will house athlete profiles detailing everything from on-field stats to business dealings and representation info (@_DavidRumsey). Free to read: https://t.co/kAcK32tPYT pic.twitter.com/MKXHynhsWe — Sports Business Journal (@sbjsbd) April 20, 2021

The profile also has a list of Rodgers’ active endorsements, including Adidas, State Farm, Bose, and Zenith Watches. It also features a list of his charity ventures, and how to get involved in supporting those campaigns.

The team pages feature all of the basic information that you’d expect, including management, championships and awards, and a scrolling list of player profiles. The layout is both sleek, but a bit busy, and may not be as immediately useful as the relatively utilitarian Sports Reference pages, especially when it comes to easily sortable stats.

The site is early in its development, but it does look like it might be a pretty useful destination down the road.

[OSDB]