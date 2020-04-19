Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About His Relationship With Matt LaFleur

Of the eight new head coaches hired before the 2019 season, only the Green Bay Packers’ Matt LaFleur led his his team to the playoffs (or even a .500 record).

Some people were surprised that the newly-hired LaFleur was able to make things work so quickly given how things ended between Aaron Rodgers and former head coach Mike McCarthy. But Rodgers addressed that concern and put it to rest.

In a podcast interview with AJ Hawk, Rodgers was reminded that there wasn’t much drama during the season. Rodgers agreed and said it was “pretty f-ing quiet” before stating that he and LaFleur got along “really well.”

“Yeah, it was pretty f-in’ quiet, wasn’t it?” Rodgers said. “The fact was, we got along really well.”

AJ Hawk: "It seemed like, as the season went, we didn't really hear any of that talk between you and LaFleur having issues." Rodgers: "Yeah, it was pretty fuckin' quiet, wasn't it? … The fact was, we got along really well." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) April 19, 2020

“Really well” almost seems like an understatement. The Packers went 13-3 – their best record since 2011 – securing the No. 2 seed and reaching the NFC Championship Game last year.

That was due in no small part to Rodgers, who had his best season since 2016 under the longtime QBs coach.

There are certainly some areas where the Packers can improve – namely on defense. The Packers lost all of their games where they gave up more than 24 points.

But for now, it seems like Aaron Rodgers has found a coach that he can gel with.