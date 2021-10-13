Aaron Rodgers Has Telling Response To Question About Bears

Since 1992 when Brett Favre took over under center, no team has had the quarterback stability of the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers made some waves about potentially leaving the franchise this offseason, but remains locked in as starter, the same position he’s held since 2008, when Favre was traded to the New York Jets after years of flirtation with retirement.

Quarterback may be the toughest position in all of sports to nail. Many NFL franchises know it all too well, including the Packers’ hated NFC North rival, the Chicago Bears.

Aaron Rodgers has incredible recall of stats, numbers, and moments from his career. However, even he can’t totally comprehend how wild the Chicago Bears’ struggles at quarterback have been.

Ahead of the first Packers-Bears matchup of the year, Rodgers was asked if he could name every Bears starter since he took over in 2008. He couldn’t even come close, naming just four guys, per Packers beat writer Ryan Wood.

Aaron Rodgers was asked to name all the Bears quarterbacks since he became starter. Rodgers, who maybe has the NFL's best recall, was able to name four. Kinda says something, no? — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) October 13, 2021

In case Aaron Rodgers is wondering, the Chicago Bears have had . The full list, with number of starts and seasons starting for the Bears:

Kyle Orton (15 starts, 2008)

Rex Grossman (1, 2008)

Jay Cutler (102, 2009-16)

Todd Collins (1, 2010)

Caleb Hanie (4, 2011)

Josh McCown (7, 2011, 2013)

Jason Campbell (1, 2012)

Jimmy Clausen (2, 2014-15)

Matt Barkley (6, 2016)

Brian Hoyer (5, 2016)

Mitchell Trubisky (50, 2017-20)

Mike Glennon (4, 2017)

Chase Daniel (3, 2018-19)

Nick Foles (7, 2020)

Andy Dalton (2, 2021)

Justin Fields (3, 2021)

Jay Cutler and Mitchell Trubisky have each started a pair of playoff games in that time, with Cutler going 1-1, and Trubisky losing both.

Meanwhile, Rodgers has started 195 regular season and 20 postseason games. Just four other Packers quarterbacks have started games when Rodgers has been out with injury since 2008: Matt Flynn (6, 2010-11, 2013), Scott Tolzien (2, 2013), Seneca Wallace (1, 2013), and Brett Hundley (9, 2017).

Rodgers and the first-place Green Bay Packers hit the road to face the Bears at Soldier Field at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.

[Ryan Wood]