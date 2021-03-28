4 Teams Named Potential Trade Suitors For Aaron Rodgers

Will Aaron Rodgers still be playing for the Green Bay Packers in 2022?

Some believed that the 2020 season could be Rodgers’ last in Green Bay after the Packers selected Jordan Love in the first round of the NFL Draft. However, Rodgers led the Packers to an NFC Championship Game appearance and Love showed zero signs of being ready. It would be shocking to see the Packers move on from Rodgers ahead of the 2021 season.

Rodgers is seeking some longterm assurances that he might not get, though. According to ESPN, Rodgers does not want to play the 2021 season as a “lame duck” quarterback.

The team could do that by adjusting his contract without adding any money to it. The Packers could convert a large portion of his $14.7 million base salary into a signing bonus. That would give them additional cap space this season but also would increase the amount of dead money he would count on next year’s cap if they moved on.

If the Packers do eventually move on from Rodgers, possibly before the 2022 season, where could he end up?

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski named four teams potential trade suitors for Rodgers ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Those four teams:

49ers

Broncos

Steelers

Patriots

The 49ers could be crossed off that list soon, though. San Francisco made a big trade up in the 2021 NFL Draft and most expect the NFC West franchise to select a quarterback.

If someone like Zach Wilson ends up playing for the 49ers, it’s difficult to imagine San Francisco making a big trade for Rodgers.

Where do you see the superstar quarterback playing in 2022?