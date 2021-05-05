As the situation between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers seemingly deteriorates, it’s unknown what it might take to mend the fences. But one former Packers executive has an idea.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, former Packers executive Andrew Brandt suggested that Rodgers’ camp request clarification on the team’s stance with him. The Packers have said that Rodgers is their starter for 2021 “and beyond,” but Brandy believes they should make clear what “and beyond” means.

If I’m the Aaron Rodgers camp, I would like clarification of two words in the Packers statement. The Packers say that Aaron is their quarterback for 2021 “and beyond.” If I’m Rodgers, simple request: Define “and beyond.”

It’s not the worst idea in the world. “And beyond” can mean a lot of things depending on how the 2021 season plays out.

But at this point, it might not even be enough.

The situation between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers has gotten so bad that Rodgers has reportedly told teammates he plans to leave and even demanded that Packers GM Brian Gutekunst be fired.

That’s not the behavior of someone looking to talk to the Packers about anything other than possible trade destinations.

Then again, maybe this is all a big misunderstanding that can be easily navigated with a simple, friendly conversation.

Is there anything the Packers can do to ensure Aaron Rodgers returns to Green Bay?