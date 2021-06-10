Joe Theismann Reacts To The Drama With Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers didn’t report to Green Bay Packers minicamp this week, escalating the standoff between the quarterback and team. NFL great Joe Theismann is on Rodgers’ side in the dispute.

Appearing on FOX Business’ Varney & Co. on Wednesday, Theismann thinks discussed the Jordan Love pick last year, something that did not help the team chase the Super Bowl right away.

“It is a feud,” Theismann. “It started two years ago when the Packers traded up for Jordan Love, the young quarterback out of Utah State, I believe. Aaron wasn’t happy.

“He felt like the football team needed something else and didn’t get it. Now he goes out and becomes and MVP and basically what he says to the Green Bay Packers is, ‘Look you traded up for the young man, now he’s yours. How about letting me go?’”

NFL great Joe Theismann calls Aaron Rodgers 'underappreciated' amid Packers dramahttps://t.co/T01MWsMppy — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 9, 2021

Joe Theismann says that Aaron Rodgers is underappreciated. Considering how other teams treated their quarterbacks before drafting potential replacements in recent years, you can see where Rodgers is frustrated.

Tom Brady was consulted when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took Kyle Trask in round two this year. Andy Dalton, who was just signed by the Chicago Bears, was informed that the team would trade up for Justin Fields. You can argue that those two teams owe much less to those QBs than the Packers do to Rodgers. Even if the Packers wanted Love, had they given Rodgers a heads up, we may not be where we are now.

“I feel bad for Matt LaFleur, the coach of the Green Bay Packers, because they really started to create a synergy there now, and for the Packer fans, because it’s created a big mess of confusion,” Theismann said.

The Green Bay Packers have been to back-to-back NFC Championship Games. Rodgers took home the MVP award last year.

[FOX News]