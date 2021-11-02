Aaron Rodgers Shares Latest On Packers Injury Situation

The Green Bay Packers defense has come up big in recent weeks, helping out Aaron Rodgers and the offense. Last Thursday, they held the previously undefeated Arizona Cardinals, one of the NFL’s best offenses, to just 21 points in a dramatic 24-21 road win.

Rodgers, who was without his top three wide receivers and a host of other important players, and the offense outgained Kyler Murray’s squad by a yard. Murray threw two interceptions, and the Cardinals were made mostly one-dimensional, limited to 74 total rushing yards on the day.

After a horrible Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay has won seven games in a row, and has the look of a Super Bowl contender once again. They could take a step forward with a number of big players returning in the coming weeks, as well.

Wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard should return from the COVID-19/Reserve list soon, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling is nearing a return from injury. They should should get All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari back from injury in the coming weeks. During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show today, Aaron Rodgers said that things appear to be trending in the right direction for two defensive stars as well: Jaire Alexander and Za’Darius Smith.

Aaron Rodgers said he's hopeful the Packers will get Jaire Alexander back at some point this season, and everyone seems to sense some growing optimism in Za'Darius Smith playing again this season. — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) November 2, 2021

Smith has been out with a back injury since the Week 1 game against New Orleans. He’s been a star pass rusher for Green Bay since coming aboard in 2019, making an All-Pro team and back-to-back Pro Bowls in his first two years with the team.

He’s back in Green Bay now, after being away from the team following back surgery. It is unclear how close he is to a return, but Rodgers says there is “growing optimism” that he’ll be back at some point.

Jaire Alexander, the team’s No. 1 cornerback and a 2020 All-Pro, went on injured reserve with a shoulder injury back in Week 4. The team continues to hold out hope that he’ll be available by the end of the season as well.

There’s no guarantee on either returning, but right now it sounds like hope springs eternal in Green Bay. If Rodgers, whose relationship with the franchise hit a low point in the offseason, is excited about the possibilities for the rest of the year, that is a pretty good sign for the team as well.

