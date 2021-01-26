The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has A Funny Message For ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky

A closeup of Aaron Rodgers in his Green Bay Packers helmetMINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 15, 2017 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

For a good chunk of their careers, Aaron Rodgers and ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky were technically division rivals. Rodgers has spent his entire career with the Green Bay Packers, while Orlovsky spent the most significant portion of his career in two stints with the Detroit Lions.

Rodgers and Orlovsky apparently got to know each other before that, though. The two both attended the same Elite 11 camp, Rodgers revealed during his weekly spot on The Pat McAfee Show today.

Orlovsky is a good analyst, but people love to have fun with him, between his questionable food takes and his wardrobe choices on TV. Rodgers, who is always very loose on McAfee’s show, is no different, and had some playful words for the ESPN analyst this afternoon.

“He’s a big TV guy now,” Rodgers said, when asked by his former Packers teammate A.J. Hawk about Orlovsky trying to sniff out what the Packers “can-can” call at the line of scrimmage is. “He’s come a long way from UConn and the Elite 11 Camp where I met him. He came a long long way.”

“I’m happy for him, he does a good job and he brings some style to it,” Rodgers added. “Maybe an ascot might work… a la (Charles Woodson).”

To his credit, Orlovsky takes the jokes about his fashion choices aside. He hasn’t responded to Aaron Rodgers yet, but he did retweet this earlier today.

His personality definitely isn’t for everyone, but Dan Orlovsky’s about as good as it gets with breaking down plays on the video board, as far as TV analysts go. We’ll see if he ramps the personal style up as well, as we approach the Super Bowl here.


