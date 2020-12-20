Aaron Rodgers Has Brutally Honest Comment On Patrick Mahomes

Aaron Rodgers made NFL history on Saturday night.

The Green Bay Packers defeated the Carolina Panthers in a rare Saturday night football game. Green Bay topped Carolina, 24-16.

In the process of the win, Rodgers made history. He now has more 40-touchdown seasons than any player in the history of the league.

Rodgers reached the 40-touchdown mark early in the game when he found tight end Robert Tonyan on a one-yard score. It was the only touchdown pass of the night for Green Bay’s quarterback.

ESPN.com had some details on the historic achievement:

It gave Rodgers his third career season with 40 touchdown passes. He also did it in 2011 and 2016. He won the first of his two MVPs after the 2011 season. Rodgers entered Saturday’s game tied with Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Dan Marino as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with multiple 40-touchdown-pass seasons. All of them had done it twice.

Rodgers addressed the historic achievement following the game, admitting that someone is probably going to break it sooner than later.

“Good to get that while Pat’s still young because I’m sure he’ll be bumping up that number pretty quick,” Rodgers joked of Patrick Mahomes.

Hey, he’s not wrong.

Mahomes threw for 50 touchdown passes in 2018 and could hit the 40-plus mark this season. The Chiefs quarterback has 33 touchdowns on the year with three games remaining.